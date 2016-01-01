Aldo Goldsztein Perez is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aldo Goldsztein Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aldo Goldsztein Perez
Offers telehealth
Overview of Aldo Goldsztein Perez
Aldo Goldsztein Perez is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Aldo Goldsztein Perez works at
Aldo Goldsztein Perez's Office Locations
-
1
IMA Medical Center of West Tampa4700 N Habana Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 444-9599Tuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Aldo Goldsztein Perez?
About Aldo Goldsztein Perez
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457703464
Frequently Asked Questions
Aldo Goldsztein Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aldo Goldsztein Perez works at
Aldo Goldsztein Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Aldo Goldsztein Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aldo Goldsztein Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aldo Goldsztein Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.