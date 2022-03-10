Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scopelliti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC is a Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They graduated from Nuhs.
Dr. Scopelliti works at
Locations
-
1
Monmouth Chiropractic Neurology Assoc. PA279 3rd Ave Ste 404, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 229-5250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scopelliti?
FANTASTIC DR! goes above and beyond and follows up! Very knowledgeable and friendly
About Dr. Aldo Scopelliti, DC
- Neurology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1568524049
Education & Certifications
- Traumatic Brain Injury and Concussion
- Carrick Institute For Post Doctoral Studies In Neurology
- Nuhs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scopelliti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scopelliti works at
Dr. Scopelliti speaks Italian and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scopelliti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scopelliti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scopelliti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scopelliti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.