Dr. Lebedun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alec Lebedun, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alec Lebedun, PHD
Dr. Alec Lebedun, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Springfield, VA.
Dr. Lebedun works at
Dr. Lebedun's Office Locations
Neuropsychological and Psychological Services PC6120 Brandon Ave Ste 315, Springfield, VA 22150 Directions (703) 866-0207
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lebedun has helped me regain confidence and competency. I cannot imagine a more caring professional.
About Dr. Alec Lebedun, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1154441699
Dr. Lebedun accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebedun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebedun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebedun.
