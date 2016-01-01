Alejandrina Montas, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alejandrina Montas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alejandrina Montas, PA
Overview
Alejandrina Montas, PA is a Physician Assistant in Naples, FL.
Alejandrina Montas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nch Southeast Family & Internal Medicine7717 Collier Blvd Unit 202, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 624-8300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alejandrina Montas?
About Alejandrina Montas, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1871818294
Frequently Asked Questions
Alejandrina Montas accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alejandrina Montas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alejandrina Montas works at
Alejandrina Montas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alejandrina Montas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alejandrina Montas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alejandrina Montas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.