See All Chiropractors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC is a Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Chiropractic College.

Dr. Bochm-Cabanas works at ABC Rehab and chiropractic in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Robert Lejeune, CHIRMD
Robert Lejeune, CHIRMD
4.9 (373)
View Profile
Dr. Scott Fournier, DC
Dr. Scott Fournier, DC
4.8 (27)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ABC Rehab & Chiropractic LLC
    1304 Bertrand Dr Ste B3, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 706-7878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Adult Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Rib Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enteral Access and Management Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Klippel Feil Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Leg Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscular Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Range of Motion Testing Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Scheuermann's Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thiamine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thigh Strain Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Weakness
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bochm-Cabanas?

    Sep 23, 2020
    Very professional and knowledgeable! Takes extra time to listen to me and asks many questions. I highly recommend Dr. Bochm!
    Tdaigle — Sep 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bochm-Cabanas to family and friends

    Dr. Bochm-Cabanas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bochm-Cabanas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC.

    About Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487986931
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Moody Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • South Louisiana Community College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bochm-Cabanas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bochm-Cabanas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bochm-Cabanas works at ABC Rehab and chiropractic in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bochm-Cabanas’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bochm-Cabanas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bochm-Cabanas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bochm-Cabanas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bochm-Cabanas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alejandro Bochm-Cabanas, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.