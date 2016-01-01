See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Alely Hostia, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alely Hostia, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Alely Hostia, OD

Dr. Alely Hostia, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Hostia works at Visionworks in Tampa, FL with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Katherine Flynn, OD
Dr. Katherine Flynn, OD
4.9 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Dimasi, OD
Dr. Robert Dimasi, OD
4.4 (37)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Glass, OD
Dr. Paul Glass, OD
4.9 (163)
View Profile

Dr. Hostia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Visionworks
    8150 Citrus Park Town Center Mall Ste 1100, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 920-6842
  2. 2
    Target Optical #c4366
    3931 S Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 281-0204

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hostia?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Alely Hostia, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alely Hostia, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hostia to family and friends

Dr. Hostia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hostia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alely Hostia, OD.

About Dr. Alely Hostia, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1487213211
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hostia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hostia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hostia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hostia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hostia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hostia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Alely Hostia, OD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.