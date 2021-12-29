See All Nurse Practitioners in Gastonia, NC
Alesha Logan, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Alesha Logan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alesha Logan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gastonia, NC. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE

Alesha Logan works at Logos Health, LLC in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Logos Health
    1040 X Ray Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 389-3741
  2. 2
    Logos Health, LLC
    528 Union Rd # B, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 389-3741

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Direct Primary Care (DPC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alesha Logan?

    Dec 29, 2021
    Alesha Logan is such a great asset to the medical profession! She has an excellent disposition! She is thoughtful, patient, and kind. She went out of her way to assist me with medical questions I had. She, even, availed herself on Christmas Eve! After having very negative experiences this year with other doctors, I was led to Alesha, who, with opened arms, received me and treats me like family! I would, definitely, recommend Alesha Logan, FNP! She is a “Lifesaver!” I thank her for taking the time to treat me like a human rather than just another appointment! I thank the Lord for the vision He gave her regarding taking care of His creation through the auspices of medicine!
    SJoy — Dec 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alesha Logan, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Alesha Logan, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alesha Logan to family and friends

    Alesha Logan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alesha Logan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alesha Logan, NP.

    About Alesha Logan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922481894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alesha Logan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alesha Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alesha Logan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alesha Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alesha Logan works at Logos Health, LLC in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Alesha Logan’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Alesha Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alesha Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alesha Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alesha Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alesha Logan, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.