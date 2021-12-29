Alesha Logan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alesha Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alesha Logan, NP
Offers telehealth
Alesha Logan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gastonia, NC.
Alesha Logan works at
Logos Health1040 X Ray Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 389-3741
Logos Health, LLC528 Union Rd # B, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 389-3741
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
Alesha Logan is such a great asset to the medical profession! She has an excellent disposition! She is thoughtful, patient, and kind. She went out of her way to assist me with medical questions I had. She, even, availed herself on Christmas Eve! After having very negative experiences this year with other doctors, I was led to Alesha, who, with opened arms, received me and treats me like family! I would, definitely, recommend Alesha Logan, FNP! She is a “Lifesaver!” I thank her for taking the time to treat me like a human rather than just another appointment! I thank the Lord for the vision He gave her regarding taking care of His creation through the auspices of medicine!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922481894
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Alesha Logan works at
