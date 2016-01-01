See All Clinical Psychologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Alessandra Marotti, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alessandra Marotti, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Marotti works at My Psychology Place in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    My Psychology Place
    6601 Memorial Hwy # 310, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 853-0721
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Depression

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dyslexia
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Learning Disabilities
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Alessandra Marotti, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English, Italian
    • 1609171859
