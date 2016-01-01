Alethea Bowen, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alethea Bowen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alethea Bowen, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alethea Bowen, MFT is a Behavioral Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA.
Alethea Bowen works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 351-4800Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Rancho Cordova Children's Center9837 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95827 Directions (916) 924-6400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Alethea Bowen, MFT
- Behavioral Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Alethea Bowen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alethea Bowen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alethea Bowen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alethea Bowen.
