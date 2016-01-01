Dr. Berenthal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alex Berenthal, OD
Overview of Dr. Alex Berenthal, OD
Dr. Alex Berenthal, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenthal's Office Locations
- 1 5753 Bird Rd Ste C, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 661-2732
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berenthal?
About Dr. Alex Berenthal, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
- 1861567117
Education & Certifications
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berenthal speaks French.
Dr. Berenthal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.