Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC

Chiropractic
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC is a Chiropractor in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.

Dr. Frantzis works at St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Vincent Charity Medical Center
    2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 (216) 369-2835
    NorthCoast Rehab, LLC
    11201 Shaker Blvd Ste 322, Cleveland, OH 44104 (216) 721-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Based on 6 ratings
    Feb 08, 2021
    Dr. Frantzis took time listening to my concerns as well as what was wrong with me. He was very thorough in the exam and I felt like he really knew this stuff. I did not feel rushed and I felt as if he truly cared. One of the best chiropractors I've ever seen!
    — Feb 08, 2021
    About Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, French and Greek
    • 1447410345
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International Academy of Medical Acupuncture
    Medical Education
    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frantzis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frantzis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frantzis works at St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Frantzis’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frantzis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frantzis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frantzis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frantzis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

