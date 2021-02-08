Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frantzis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC
Overview
Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC is a Chiropractor in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
Locations
St Vincent Charity Medical Center2351 E 22nd St, Cleveland, OH 44115 Directions (216) 369-2835
NorthCoast Rehab, LLC11201 Shaker Blvd Ste 322, Cleveland, OH 44104 Directions (216) 721-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frantzis took time listening to my concerns as well as what was wrong with me. He was very thorough in the exam and I felt like he really knew this stuff. I did not feel rushed and I felt as if he truly cared. One of the best chiropractors I've ever seen!
About Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC
- Chiropractic
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
Education & Certifications
- International Academy of Medical Acupuncture
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- York University
