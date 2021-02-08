Overview

Dr. Alex Frantzis, DC is a Chiropractor in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Dr. Frantzis works at St. Vincent Charity Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.