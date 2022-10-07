See All Physicians Assistants in Marlborough, CT
Alex Gonzalez, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alex Gonzalez, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Alex Gonzalez, PA-C

Alex Gonzalez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marlborough, CT. 

Alex Gonzalez works at Middlesex Cardiology Associates in Marlborough, CT with other offices in Middletown, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Alex Gonzalez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middlesex Cardiology Associates
    14 Jones Hollow Rd Ste 9, Marlborough, CT 06447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 295-8030
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    420 Saybrook Rd Ste A, Middletown, CT 06457 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 636-2010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alex Gonzalez?

    Oct 07, 2022
    Alex asks you questions and explains everything to you that you can understand.
    Sharon savage — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alex Gonzalez, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alex Gonzalez, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alex Gonzalez to family and friends

    Alex Gonzalez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alex Gonzalez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alex Gonzalez, PA-C.

    About Alex Gonzalez, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962884205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alex Gonzalez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alex Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alex Gonzalez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Alex Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Alex Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alex Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alex Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alex Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alex Gonzalez, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.