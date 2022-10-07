Alex Gonzalez, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alex Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alex Gonzalez, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alex Gonzalez, PA-C
Alex Gonzalez, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marlborough, CT.
Alex Gonzalez's Office Locations
Middlesex Cardiology Associates14 Jones Hollow Rd Ste 9, Marlborough, CT 06447 Directions (860) 295-8030
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group420 Saybrook Rd Ste A, Middletown, CT 06457 Directions (860) 636-2010
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Alex asks you questions and explains everything to you that you can understand.
About Alex Gonzalez, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1962884205
Frequently Asked Questions
Alex Gonzalez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alex Gonzalez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alex Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Alex Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alex Gonzalez.
