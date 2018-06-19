Dr. Alex Rodriguez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alex Rodriguez, OD
Dr. Alex Rodriguez, OD is an Optometrist in Albuquerque, NM.
Westside Eyecare5101 Coors Blvd NW Ste E, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Directions (505) 899-7473
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Great experience! Friendly staff.
- Optometry
- English
- 1376624163
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
