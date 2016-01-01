See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Alexa Rodica, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (3)
Overview of Alexa Rodica, ARNP

Alexa Rodica, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Alexa Rodica's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4144 N Armenia Ave Ste 250, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 333-9971

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548767163
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Alexa Rodica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Alexa Rodica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Alexa Rodica. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexa Rodica.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexa Rodica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexa Rodica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

