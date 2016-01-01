Alexa Rodica has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Alexa Rodica, ARNP
Overview of Alexa Rodica, ARNP
Alexa Rodica, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexa Rodica's Office Locations
- 1 4144 N Armenia Ave Ste 250, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 333-9971
About Alexa Rodica, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548767163
Alexa Rodica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Alexa Rodica. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexa Rodica.
