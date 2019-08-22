Alexa Toohey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alexa Toohey, RN
Overview of Alexa Toohey, RN
Alexa Toohey, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD.
Alexa Toohey works at
Alexa Toohey's Office Locations
-
1
Washington Dermatology Center - Rockville6163 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (855) 314-1424Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexa Toohey?
My appointment was with Alexa, who was just wonderful! She was so friendly and inviting, which made it easy to get to the root of my skin issue. I've been to several dermatologists in the DMV area, but have never felt quite right about any of them until now. I will definitely be back and booking with Alexa from now on!
About Alexa Toohey, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1831673730
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexa Toohey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexa Toohey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexa Toohey works at
3 patients have reviewed Alexa Toohey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexa Toohey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexa Toohey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexa Toohey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.