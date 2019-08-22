See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Alexa Toohey, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Alexa Toohey, RN

Alexa Toohey, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Alexa Toohey works at Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alexa Toohey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Dermatology Center - Rockville
    6163 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 314-1424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 22, 2019
    My appointment was with Alexa, who was just wonderful! She was so friendly and inviting, which made it easy to get to the root of my skin issue. I've been to several dermatologists in the DMV area, but have never felt quite right about any of them until now. I will definitely be back and booking with Alexa from now on!
    About Alexa Toohey, RN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1831673730
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexa Toohey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexa Toohey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexa Toohey works at Washington Dermatology Center, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Alexa Toohey’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Alexa Toohey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexa Toohey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexa Toohey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexa Toohey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

