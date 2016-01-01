Overview of Alexa Derosier, APRN

Alexa Derosier, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in Fargo, ND.



Alexa Derosier works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.