Alexa Derosier, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexa Derosier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexa Derosier, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alexa Derosier, APRN
Alexa Derosier, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Alexa Derosier works at
Alexa Derosier's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexa Derosier?
About Alexa Derosier, APRN
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1629533724
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexa Derosier accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alexa Derosier using Healthline FindCare.
Alexa Derosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexa Derosier works at
Alexa Derosier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexa Derosier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexa Derosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexa Derosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.