See All Nurse Midwives in Oviedo, FL
Alexander Aguiar, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alexander Aguiar, APRN

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Alexander Aguiar, APRN

Alexander Aguiar, APRN is a Midwife in Oviedo, FL. 

Alexander Aguiar works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Oviedo, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Alexander Aguiar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    8000 Red Bug Lake Rd # 209, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 821-3699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexander Aguiar?

    May 16, 2022
    I would highly recommend Alexander Aguiar, he was extremely attentive and respectful during my first OB appointment. I appreciated his consideration and knowledge. He put my worries at ease and answered all of my questions. I felt like I was in great hands and taken care of.
    C. Abbate — May 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexander Aguiar, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Alexander Aguiar, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexander Aguiar to family and friends

    Alexander Aguiar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexander Aguiar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexander Aguiar, APRN.

    About Alexander Aguiar, APRN

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801428446
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexander Aguiar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexander Aguiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexander Aguiar works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Oviedo, FL. View the full address on Alexander Aguiar’s profile.

    Alexander Aguiar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Aguiar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Aguiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Aguiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alexander Aguiar, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.