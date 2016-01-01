Dr. Alexander Bory, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Bory, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Bory, PHD is a Psychologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy Of Clinical Psychology
Alexander Bory Phd PC1119 Caroline St, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-2251
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Psychology
- English
- 1437170305
- American Academy Of Clinical Psychology
- National Naval Medical Center-Bethesda
- City University of New York
