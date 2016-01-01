See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Alexander Chrzan, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
Overview of Alexander Chrzan, PA

Alexander Chrzan, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. 

Alexander Chrzan works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alexander Chrzan's Office Locations

    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301A, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 354-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Alexander Chrzan, PA

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1972085652
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexander Chrzan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexander Chrzan works at Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Alexander Chrzan’s profile.

    Alexander Chrzan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Chrzan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Chrzan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Chrzan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

