Chiropractic
14 years of experience

Dr. Alexander Frank, DC is a Chiropractor in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Frank works at Florida Functional Neurology Group, Sunrise, FL. in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Florida Functional Neurology Group, Sunrise, FL.
    1507 Buenos Aires Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159 (352) 571-5155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Arthritis
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Arthritis
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD
Arthritis
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Back Disorders
Back Sprain
Bacterial Infections
Balance Testing
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood
Benign Positional Vertigo
Brain Injury
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Childhood Depression
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder
Childhood-Onset Schizophrenia
Chronic Pain Management
Concussion
Developmental Coordination Disorder
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling
Digestive Disorders
Dyslexia
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Electrical Stimulation
Exercise Counseling
Eye Paresis
Fibromyalgia
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Insulin Resistance Syndrome
Lower Back Injuries
Male Hypogonadism
Metabolic Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Movement Disorders
Myoclonus
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Nerve Diseases
Neurological Injuries
Neurological Testing
Neuromuscular Control of Gastrointestinal Motor Function
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Neuropsychological Testing
Nutritional Counseling
Nystagmus
Pain Management
Parkinson's Disease
Pediatric Diseases
Physical Therapy
Reading Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Pain
Sleep Disorders
Sports Injuries
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Therapy
Vestibular Neuritis
Vestibular Testing
Viral Infection
Whiplash
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Alexander Frank, DC

    Chiropractic
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish and Yiddish
    1548585797
    Education & Certifications

    American Board Of Electrodiagnostic Specialties
    Azzolino Chiropractic Neurology Group, San Francisco, Ca
    Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Florida Atlantic University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Frank, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank works at Florida Functional Neurology Group, Sunrise, FL. in Lady Lake, FL. View the full address on Dr. Frank's profile.

    Dr. Frank has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

