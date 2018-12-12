Dr. Alexander Hamowy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamowy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Hamowy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Hamowy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001
Directions
(917) 399-0166
Tuesday6:00am - 10:00pmWednesday6:00am - 10:00pmThursday6:00am - 10:00pmFriday6:00am - 3:00pmSunday6:00am - 10:00pm
Pain Doctor Medical Professional Limited Liability Company5 W 86th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10024 Directions (917) 399-0166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Alexander Hamowy is hands down one of the best mental health practitioners I've ever met, and let me tell you I've met a lot. He is kind, insightful, informed, down-to-earth, empathic, patient, has a sense of humor. He's helped me immeasurably over the many years I've seen him with issues stemming from addiction, depression, OCD, anxiety, and unhealthy relationships. I feel very lucky to have met him, and I can't recommend him highly enough. If only there were more people out there like him.
About Dr. Alexander Hamowy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134447451
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian MC
- Duke University
