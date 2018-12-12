See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Alexander Hamowy, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Hamowy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 399-0166
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 10:00pm
    Pain Doctor Medical Professional Limited Liability Company
    5 W 86th St Apt 1C, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 399-0166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 12, 2018
    Alexander Hamowy is hands down one of the best mental health practitioners I've ever met, and let me tell you I've met a lot. He is kind, insightful, informed, down-to-earth, empathic, patient, has a sense of humor. He's helped me immeasurably over the many years I've seen him with issues stemming from addiction, depression, OCD, anxiety, and unhealthy relationships. I feel very lucky to have met him, and I can't recommend him highly enough. If only there were more people out there like him.
    Longtime Patient in New York, NY — Dec 12, 2018
    About Dr. Alexander Hamowy, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1134447451
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia Presbyterian MC
    • Duke University
