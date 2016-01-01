Dr. Alexander Kushch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kushch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Kushch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5353 N Federal Hwy Ste 207, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 562-3274
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Kushch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1871676262
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
Dr. Kushch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kushch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kushch speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushch.
