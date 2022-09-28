Alexander Mul, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexander Mul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexander Mul, PA-C
Overview
Alexander Mul, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall B. Ketchum University.
Alexander Mul works at
Locations
Costa Mesa Office3151 Airway Ave Ste G1, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Directions (714) 545-5550Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Orange Office705 W La Veta Ave Ste 111, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 545-5550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Humana
- Memorial Care
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- Regal Medical Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and understanding. Very compassionate and caring. I feel very lucky to have him as my Dr
About Alexander Mul, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Marshall B. Ketchum University
- Chapman University, Orange County
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexander Mul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexander Mul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Alexander Mul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Mul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Mul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Mul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.