Overview

Alexander Mul, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall B. Ketchum University.



Alexander Mul works at Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists in Costa Mesa, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.