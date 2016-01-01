Alexander Nachlis, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexander Nachlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexander Nachlis, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alexander Nachlis, FNP-C
Alexander Nachlis, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Alexander Nachlis' Office Locations
Family Health Centers of Baltimore631 Cherry Hill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21225 Directions (410) 354-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Alexander Nachlis, FNP-C
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588114722
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexander Nachlis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexander Nachlis accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexander Nachlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
