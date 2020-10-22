Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Paret works at
Locations
-
1
Semper Healthcare Services500 Marquette Ave NW Ste 1200, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 405-8161Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Alexander J. Paret and Associates5250 Old Orchard Rd Ste 300, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 780-3488Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paret?
I highly recommend Dr. Paret for straight forward to exceedingly complicated therapy. He is an amazingly gifted therapist with a tremendous heart, he is able to navigate multi-layered situations, with both traditional and innovative psychotherapeutic modalities. He is highly competent, trustworthy and not afraid to tackle issues including depression, sexual abuse, infidelity, addictions, and childhood trauma. He was able to intervene in a highly volatile situation and empower me as a female to face difficulties with strength, insight and integrity. Our marriage was not only repaired, but Dr. Paret was able to see something beautiful underneath all the difficulties, and uncover tremendous love! Through his incredible depth of expertise, compassion, creativity, hard work and passion for his profession, he is able to give in the most positive, expansive way imaginable! Our family is thriving because Dr. Paret had the ability to love and care about our children before ever meeting them!
About Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1477861250
Education & Certifications
- Rollins College Winter Park Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paret accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paret works at
Dr. Paret speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.