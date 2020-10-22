See All Psychologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD

Psychology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD is a Psychologist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Paret works at Pine Psychiatric Care Services LLC in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Semper Healthcare Services
    500 Marquette Ave NW Ste 1200, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 405-8161
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Alexander J. Paret and Associates
    5250 Old Orchard Rd Ste 300, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 780-3488
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 22, 2020
    I highly recommend Dr. Paret for straight forward to exceedingly complicated therapy. He is an amazingly gifted therapist with a tremendous heart, he is able to navigate multi-layered situations, with both traditional and innovative psychotherapeutic modalities. He is highly competent, trustworthy and not afraid to tackle issues including depression, sexual abuse, infidelity, addictions, and childhood trauma. He was able to intervene in a highly volatile situation and empower me as a female to face difficulties with strength, insight and integrity. Our marriage was not only repaired, but Dr. Paret was able to see something beautiful underneath all the difficulties, and uncover tremendous love! Through his incredible depth of expertise, compassion, creativity, hard work and passion for his profession, he is able to give in the most positive, expansive way imaginable! Our family is thriving because Dr. Paret had the ability to love and care about our children before ever meeting them!
    -Infinitely grateful — Oct 22, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD
    About Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477861250
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Rollins College Winter Park Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Paret, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Paret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paret.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

