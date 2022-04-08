Alexander Pujol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Alexander Pujol, PA-C
Alexander Pujol, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Jacksonville, FL.
Florida Institute of Pain Medicine LLC4796 Hodges Blvd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 449-7246
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent listening and responding in office visit. Extremely respectful. Thorough and responsive. Caring and proactive. Highly recommend after 5 years of treatment.
- English
- 1730286691
Alexander Pujol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexander Pujol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
