Alexander Ralston has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexander Ralston, PA-C
Overview
Alexander Ralston, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Flint, MI.
Alexander Ralston works at
Locations
OrthoMichigan, Lapeer, MI4466 W BRISTOL RD, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-1200
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexander Ralston?
A sincere, kind hearted PA. Knows his stuff and very thorough!
About Alexander Ralston, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1639691256
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexander Ralston accepts Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexander Ralston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Alexander Ralston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Ralston.
