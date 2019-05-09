Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP

Family Medicine
2.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Alexander Shvartsman works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Family Med Assoc
    33 S 9th St Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexander Shvartsman?

    May 09, 2019
    Alex really takes the time to listen. He makes himself available in person, by internet and he’s even asked me to photograph something for a better look. He smart, confident and was able to diagnose a condition specialists missed! He is someone you want in your corner!
    — May 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexander Shvartsman to family and friends

    Alexander Shvartsman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexander Shvartsman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP.

    About Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1568843977
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexander Shvartsman, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexander Shvartsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexander Shvartsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexander Shvartsman works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Alexander Shvartsman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Alexander Shvartsman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Shvartsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Shvartsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Shvartsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.