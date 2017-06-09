See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP

Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alexander Spritzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    20414 N 27th Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 780-7619
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 09, 2017
    Great Young man & very polite, caring & I can't give enough praise, stars & words to describe my brief encounter with Alex! It's so very rare to find a PA NP or DR who actually treats you with such high politeness, care & honestly great compassion. I hope & pray nothing or anyone in his lifetime changes that. He's more than a 10 on the scale of 1-10 even though that's not the way that's supposed to go. 100%? Never counted if you say more than10, but he deserves 1M%! Tysvm Alex! ~Lynne~afterhours
    Lynne King in Hillsboro, OR — Jun 09, 2017
    Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP
    About Alexander Spritzer, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366830234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexander Spritzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexander Spritzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexander Spritzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexander Spritzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexander Spritzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

