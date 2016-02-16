Dr. Tran accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Tran, DC
Overview
Dr. Alexander Tran, DC is a Chiropractor in Harlingen, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1017 E Tyler Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 423-8000
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
He is an amazing, caring, and compassionate doctor. His knowledge is top notch!! I 100% recommend him.
About Dr. Alexander Tran, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1023167830
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.