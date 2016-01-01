See All Counselors in Hoover, AL
Alexandra Baugh, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexandra Baugh, LPC is a Counselor in Hoover, AL. 

Alexandra Baugh works at Elevate Wellness in Hoover, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elevate Wellness
    2025 Shady Crest Dr, Hoover, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 618-8552
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • AllKids Health Insurance
    • American Behavioral
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Specialties
    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1215447669
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Baugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Baugh works at Elevate Wellness in Hoover, AL. View the full address on Alexandra Baugh’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Alexandra Baugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Baugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Baugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Baugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

