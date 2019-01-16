Alexandra Blaine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Blaine
Overview
Alexandra Blaine is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR.
Locations
-
1
Centennial Medical Group East2570 NW Edenbower Blvd Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Blaine?
Alexandra has such a wonderful compassionate warmth to her. She is very knowledgeable and not afraid to ask the doctor for advice. I always look forward to seeing her.
About Alexandra Blaine
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1730613837
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
