Alexandra Block, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Block, LPC
Overview
Alexandra Block, LPC is a Counselor in Oaklyn, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 304 Newton Ave, Oaklyn, NJ 08107 Directions (856) 858-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Block?
About Alexandra Block, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1972575017
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Block accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Block has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Block has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Block.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Block, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Block appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.