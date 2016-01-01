Allie Carroll, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Allie Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Allie Carroll, PA-C
Overview of Allie Carroll, PA-C
Allie Carroll, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Steubenville, OH.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Allie Carroll's Office Locations
2315 Sunset Blvd, Steubenville, OH 43952
Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
About Allie Carroll, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1215485073
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
