Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in South Miami, FL.
Alexandra Dormoy works at
Locations
Rocio Pestana MD5995 SW 71st St Ste 403B, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-6926
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for years. She worked in a different office and saw me through many health issues. So when she left that office I was thrilled to find her again. If you aren't her patient you are missing out. She is nothing if not EXCELLENT...
About Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1114203536
Alexandra Dormoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Dormoy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Dormoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Alexandra Dormoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Dormoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Dormoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Dormoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.