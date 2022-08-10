See All Physicians Assistants in South Miami, FL
Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in South Miami, FL. 

Alexandra Dormoy works at Rocio Pestana MD in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocio Pestana MD
    5995 SW 71st St Ste 403B, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-6926
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexandra Dormoy?

    Aug 10, 2022
    I have been a patient for years. She worked in a different office and saw me through many health issues. So when she left that office I was thrilled to find her again. If you aren't her patient you are missing out. She is nothing if not EXCELLENT...
    Carla Walker — Aug 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexandra Dormoy to family and friends

    Alexandra Dormoy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexandra Dormoy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C.

    About Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114203536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Dormoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexandra Dormoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexandra Dormoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Dormoy works at Rocio Pestana MD in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Alexandra Dormoy’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Alexandra Dormoy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Dormoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Dormoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Dormoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alexandra Dormoy, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.