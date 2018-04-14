See All Counselors in New York, NY
Alexandra Epstein, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alexandra Epstein, LMHC

Counseling
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexandra Epstein, LMHC is a Counselor in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile
Marissa Robinson
Marissa Robinson
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    19 W 34th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 641-2670
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexandra Epstein?

    Apr 14, 2018
    I went to Alexandra for about one year when she was at her Queens office. She helped me through the hardest time of my life. I went in a blubbering mess, and almost a year later, my confidence was high and I was able to function again. She always listens.
    Much Better in Glendale ny — Apr 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexandra Epstein, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Alexandra Epstein, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexandra Epstein to family and friends

    Alexandra Epstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexandra Epstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandra Epstein, LMHC.

    About Alexandra Epstein, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902016249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Epstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Alexandra Epstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Epstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Epstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Epstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alexandra Epstein, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.