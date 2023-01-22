See All Physicians Assistants in New Port Richey, FL
Alexandra Pack, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Alexandra Pack, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in New Port Richey, FL. 

Alexandra Pack works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Port Richey in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - New Port Richey
    8209 State Route 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 237-8612
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spring Hill - 11021 Spring Hill Dr
    11021 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 238-2259
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 14521 University Point Pl
    14521 University Point Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2023
    I am an elderly person and the doctor and office help were really nice and helpful.
    Ruby Partonh — Jan 22, 2023
    Photo: Alexandra Pack, PA-C
    About Alexandra Pack, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1164905196
