Alexandra Kohlhase, LP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Kohlhase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Kohlhase, LP
Overview
Alexandra Kohlhase, LP is a Mental Health Professional in Fargo, ND.
Alexandra Kohlhase works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Kohlhase?
About Alexandra Kohlhase, LP
- Mental Health
- English
- 1639694706
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Kohlhase accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alexandra Kohlhase using Healthline FindCare.
Alexandra Kohlhase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Kohlhase works at
Alexandra Kohlhase has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Kohlhase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Kohlhase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Kohlhase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.