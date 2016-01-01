Overview of Alexandra Morton, APRN

Alexandra Morton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Nurse Practioner School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Alexandra Morton works at Family Pharmacy in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.