Alexandra Morton, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Overview of Alexandra Morton, APRN

Alexandra Morton, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Nurse Practioner School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Alexandra Morton works at Family Pharmacy in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alexandra Morton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Pharmacy
    6565 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergies

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Exam
Colposcopy
Cryoablation
Endometriosis
Family Planning Services
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Menopause
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Pelvic Exams
Physical Examination
Psychiatric Diseases
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Biopsy
Vaccination
Wart Removal
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Alexandra Morton, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609404946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati Nurse Practioner School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandra Morton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexandra Morton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexandra Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandra Morton works at Family Pharmacy in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Alexandra Morton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Alexandra Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Morton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Morton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Morton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

