Alexandra Powell, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Powell, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Alexandra Powell, PA
Alexandra Powell, PA is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Alexandra Powell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Alexandra Powell's Office Locations
-
1
Cape Thoracic & Cardiovascular Surgery3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 358, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Affinity Health Plan
- AlohaCare
- Altura Benefits
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- Community Health Group
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- DenteMax
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- Freedom Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Medica
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- Midwest Health Plan
- Moda Health
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UniCare
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Powell?
Alex is on top of what's going on with her patients. She listens, takes time to explain any questions the patient has.
About Alexandra Powell, PA
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1730607235
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Powell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Alexandra Powell accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Alexandra Powell using Healthline FindCare.
Alexandra Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Powell works at
4 patients have reviewed Alexandra Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.