Alexandra Schuler, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexandra Schuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexandra Schuler, PA-C
Overview of Alexandra Schuler, PA-C
Alexandra Schuler, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC.
Alexandra Schuler works at
Alexandra Schuler's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Appel & Wormer Plastic Surgery - Myers Park1901 Brunswick Ave Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2434
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandra Schuler?
Dealing with breast cancer can be hard. There is a lot of information coming at you and you feel like you don’t have much control over anything. Alex Schuler has been a ray of light in this process. She takes the time to explain everything and answer all of your questions. I appreciate her expertise and her honesty. I have never felt rushed or like one of many. She has made a difficult situation much easier to handle.
About Alexandra Schuler, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1013554153
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandra Schuler accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexandra Schuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandra Schuler works at
Alexandra Schuler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandra Schuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandra Schuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandra Schuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.