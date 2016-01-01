See All Neurosurgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Alexandra Sheppard, PA-C

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients

Alexandra Sheppard, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Alexandra Sheppard works at Novant Health Winston-Salem Health Care in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Alexandra Sheppard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Winston-Salem Health Care
    250 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7839
    About Alexandra Sheppard, PA-C

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • Female
    • 1841651841
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

