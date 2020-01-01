Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT
Overview of Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT
Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Spelman works at
Dr. Spelman's Office Locations
-
1
Select Physical Therapy1390 S Potomac St Ste 114, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 650-7973
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Travelers
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spelman?
Knows her stuff. I've had several physical therapist and she definitely stands out as one of the best. The more information you can give her the better the job she can do. She will help make you better.
About Dr. Alexandra Spelman, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1376073098
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spelman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.