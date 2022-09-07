See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Leesburg, FL
Dr. Alexandra Vlad, OD

Optometry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Alexandra Vlad, OD

Dr. Alexandra Vlad, OD is an Optometrist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Dr. Vlad works at Lakeview Healthcare Systems in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Humana and Humana Veterans as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vlad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeview Healthcare Systems
    410 Fern Dr, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 218-8200

Cataract
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Argus Insurance
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Humana
    • Humana Veterans
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr vlad is a very passionate beautiful person. A fantastic optometrist. Definitely is a keeper Dr and hope she stays here.
    Judy Charland — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Alexandra Vlad, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1710447917
    Education & Certifications

    • William V Chappell Jr. Veterans Outpatient Clinic
    • Eye Centers Of South Florida|M&amp;M Eye Institute Prescott AZ|Villages VA Outpatient Clinic
    • Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexandra Vlad, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vlad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vlad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vlad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vlad works at Lakeview Healthcare Systems in Leesburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vlad’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vlad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vlad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vlad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vlad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

