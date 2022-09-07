Overview of Dr. Alexandra Vlad, OD

Dr. Alexandra Vlad, OD is an Optometrist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.



Dr. Vlad works at Lakeview Healthcare Systems in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, Humana and Humana Veterans as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.