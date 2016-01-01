See All Nurse Practitioners in Mobile, AL
Alexandria Hellmich Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alexandria Hellmich

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Alexandria Hellmich

Alexandria Hellmich is a Nurse Practitioner in Mobile, AL. 

Alexandria Hellmich works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jacquise L Taliaferro, NP
Jacquise L Taliaferro, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Tawanda Taylor, NP
Tawanda Taylor, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Marci Beard, NP
Marci Beard, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Alexandria Hellmich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alabama Medical Group
    101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 200, Mobile, AL 36608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 414-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexandria Hellmich?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexandria Hellmich
    How would you rate your experience with Alexandria Hellmich?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexandria Hellmich to family and friends

    Alexandria Hellmich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexandria Hellmich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexandria Hellmich.

    About Alexandria Hellmich

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386147247
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexandria Hellmich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexandria Hellmich works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Alexandria Hellmich’s profile.

    Alexandria Hellmich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandria Hellmich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandria Hellmich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandria Hellmich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alexandria Hellmich?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.