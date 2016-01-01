Alexandria Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C
Overview of Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C
Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Alexandria Ingram works at
Alexandria Ingram's Office Locations
-
1
Northville Health Center9919 North Fwy Ste 107, Houston, TX 77037 Directions (832) 453-0102
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexandria Ingram?
About Alexandria Ingram, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770115420
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexandria Ingram works at
Alexandria Ingram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Alexandria Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexandria Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexandria Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.