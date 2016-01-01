See All Physicians Assistants in Charlotte, NC
Alexis Benjamin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Alexis Benjamin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Charlotte, NC. 

Alexis Benjamin works at Metrolina Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Metrolina Internal Medicine
    700 S Torrence St Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    About Alexis Benjamin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649592189
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

