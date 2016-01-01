Alexis Herzog, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Herzog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Herzog, OTR
Alexis Herzog, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in West Fargo, ND.
Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic1401 13th Ave E Ste A, West Fargo, ND 58078 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1316315773
- Essentia Health-Fargo
