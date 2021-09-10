Alexis Brouse, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Brouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Alexis Brouse, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Alexis Brouse, PA-C is an Orthopedics Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ.
Alexis Brouse works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group Multispecialty - Mercy Gilbert3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 909-3788
-
2
The Core Institute - Gilbert3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Alexis Brouse?
Dr. Browse has been my hip Dr. For the past 2 years and she has been great! I can barely walk going in and her treatment I am walking good with no pain in a couple of days after the treatment. If you have hip pain she is the doctor to see.
About Alexis Brouse, PA-C
- Orthopedics (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1235639428
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Alexis Brouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Alexis Brouse accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Alexis Brouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Alexis Brouse works at
3 patients have reviewed Alexis Brouse. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Brouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Brouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Brouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.