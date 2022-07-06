See All Family Doctors in Manchester, CT
Alexis Deitz, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Alexis Deitz, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Alexis Deitz, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Manchester, CT. 

Alexis Deitz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    574 Middle Tpke E, Manchester, CT 06040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 646-4334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Alexis Deitz?

    Jul 06, 2022
    I've been seeing Alexis about 2 years now and have been extremely pleased. She pays attention to what I say when I need to go to the office. She renews my medications on line almost immediately and she makes sure I understand how medications are meant to be taken. So pleased I switch to her medical practice.
    ERD — Jul 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Alexis Deitz, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Alexis Deitz, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Alexis Deitz to family and friends

    Alexis Deitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Alexis Deitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Alexis Deitz, PA-C.

    About Alexis Deitz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669030177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Alexis Deitz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Alexis Deitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Alexis Deitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Alexis Deitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Alexis Deitz works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. View the full address on Alexis Deitz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Alexis Deitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Alexis Deitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Alexis Deitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Alexis Deitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Alexis Deitz, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.